Long Island Eatery Provides Unique Takeout Experience

A Long Island eatery is bringing a selection of dishes to residents' doorsteps.

Trini Bites is a Trinidadian eatery that opened in April in Suffolk County.

The owners said the goal is to bring cuisine from Trinidad and Tobago to Long Island.

The business is located at 32 Atlantic Ave. in Lynbrook, and solely offers delivery and takeout.

"We noticed fairly quickly the minimal exclusively Trinidadian cuisine takeout options in our neighborhood," according to the restaurant's website. "We quickly grew tired of driving cross county, sometimes 30-40 minutes, in traffic, with no guarantee of a place to park, to get the food we were born and raised with."

The menu includes corn soup, "double bites" made with fried dough and curried chickpeas, along with curry beef wontons, chicken wontons, and more.

Check out the full menu here.

"Doubles themselves are an amazing snack," Alana W., of Rockville Centre, said in a Yelp review. "Their Doubles Bites use F R E S H ingredients and pack potent flavor despite their size! The channa is cooked perfectly and seasoned well. All of the condiments: Mango Chow, Cucumber Chutney, and Peppa sauce added a vibrant pop! The cherry on top: Tamarind Sauce was thick, sweet, with a hint of tang that set off the channa well!"

Trini Bites is open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.