Long Island Eatery Known For 40-Ounce Prime Tomahawk Steak, Outdoor Dining

For those looking to sink their teeth into a fat, juicy steak or freshly made pasta, a modern Italian steakhouse on Long Island just might fill the bill.

Welcome to Prime 1024 in Roslyn. Opened nearly two years, the restaurant is famous for its 40 ounce Prime Tomahawk steak, as well as its fresh seafood and pasta, has been drawing foodies and Yelpers alike from as far away as New York City.

The restaurant is one of those places that is a white tablecloth experience, with tables separated by glass partitions and even curtains for those who want a "cabana style" experience.

Cocktails. Yelp

But of course, it's the food that matters, and for Yelpers Prime 1024 seems to be delivering something special with plenty of 5-star reviews.

"I've visited this restaurant now quite a number of times and I must say every experience has been a marvelous one. I'm so in love with the service, food, and ambiance I'm driving from Brooklyn to Roslyn at least once a week," said one Yelper.

Seafood is another big item at the restaurant with many pointing to the fresh catch and the Mushroom Risotto with Shrimp.

Pasta with squid ink. Yelp

Other's pointed to the steaks and what a treat they are: " I had the 24oz bone-in Ribeye which was delicious. It comes on a plate with plenty of juices in it."

Another liked the overall experience of the restaurant.

"Great restaurant!!! The service and food was excellent :)"

So if you're in for a steak or seafood, or even fresh pasta with some specialty cocktails thrown, give Prime 1024 a try.

Outdoor dining is available. The restaurant is located at 1024 Northern Blvd.

