Long Island Eatery Cited For 'Hot, Crusty' Brick-Oven Pizza

A Long Island restaurant has been praised for its selection of coal-fired pizzas.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria is located at 980 Franklin Ave. in Garden City.

The restaurant is open Sundays through Thursdays from noon to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Fridays from noon to 10 p.m.

The menu features a variety of specialty pies, including eggplant delight, buffalo chicken pizza and vodka pizza, made with vodka sauce, mozzarella and herbs.

Some online reviewers have praised the restaurant's atmosphere and dine-in service.

"Love the pizza, the salads, the atmosphere," Michael C., of New York, wrote in a Yelp review. "Pizza tastes best right out of the oven, hot and crusty. Five stars."

In addition to pizzas, the restaurant also offers desserts, including lava cake and homemade tiramisu, and a selection of appetizers.

Find the menu online here.

