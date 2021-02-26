Long Island Deli Remains Go-To Spot For Such Staples As Matzo Ball Soup, Pastrami Sandwich

Native New Yorkers all know about Ben's Kosher Deli & Restaurant and Caterers and have visited at least one of the family-owned businesses' seven locations.

A mainstay for the past 37 years, Ben's is the type of place where you go for the bowl of steaming matzo ball soup or giant stacked pastrami sandwich.

Ben's, which has three locations on Long Island -- Carle Place, Greenvale, and Woodbury -- is also a lot more than sandwiches and soup.

It's the type of place you can go for a turkey dinner, or maybe a Sunday prime rib with all the fixings.

And if you're having a party, it's also the go-to place for platters of yummy foods and desserts to fill those bare tables.

All of the meals are freshly prepared in a kosher kitchen and served up in an authentic New York delicatessen style.

Once you visit you soon realize that people like the place so much they know each other's name, and Ben, the owner even has a blog to keep customers updated on what he's thinking about and what's new at his mini-empire of restaurant that spans all the way from New York City of Boca Raton, Florida.

Yelp visitors seem to enjoy Ben's as much as the next person with glowing reviews online.

One reviewer said they: "Started with a bowl of Matzo, then to the Dual Combo sandwich one pastrami and one corned beef. Finished off the night with a piece of 7 layer cake! All were fantastic."

And still, another, says: "Ben's is part of Long Islands north shore just as Katz and other delis are part of NYC. There are days when there is no other place you would go for take-out. Or dining in too. But take out Ben's is like going to the Jewish grandmother you may not have. My grandmothers were Irish and Italian."

So if you're hankering for a steaming bowl of soup or a giant sandwich, give Ben's a try.

