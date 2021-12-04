Iron Chef Opens Second Eatery On Long Island Offering Unique Dining Experience

A new restaurant opened by Iron Chef Jesse Schenker on Long Island is offering foodies and diners a unique experience that allows them to experience the creative process.

Located in Nassau County in Oyster Bay, FOUR Restaurant is connected to its sister restaurant Two Spring and only seats 10 people at a time for a two-and-half-hour dinner that is anything but typical dining.

Instead, the owner Iron Chef Jesse Schenker, says on the restaurant's page that diners should expect "a uniquely immersive and interactive dining experience, where the rules, boundaries, and norms of typical dining do not apply."

Open just a short time, foodies are already flocking to FOUR.

One Yelp reviewer describes their visit this way: "We were amazed at the refinement above everything the sister restaurant already represents with the freedom of creativity, artistry, and a refreshing take on flavors and visuals. It was a wonderful night hosted by an amazing team."

Another said: "Make your reservations now, as I am certain this will become one the hottest tickets in NY dining."

In addition to being an Iron Chef, Schenker is also a twice-nominated James Beard Award semi-finalist, that has set out to turn the restaurant business on its head on Long Island by putting meaning into the tasting menu dishes he prepares and allows diners to enjoy the show of how it's done.

Each course focuses on raw fish and shellfish and changes daily.

Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with seatings at 5:15 and 8:15 p.m. Reservations are a must and the restaurant is usually booked for numerous nights in a row.

A seat at the counter is $245 per person and requires a prepaid reservation for two to four people.

There are also two special seatings for New Year’s Eve — at 5 and 8:30 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 4 Spring St. in a Victorian cottage. Reservations are required and can be made online here.

