Here Are Eight Brand-New Eateries Expected To Make Splash In Hamptons This Summer, Report Says

A variety of new restaurants are set to make a splash in the Hamptons this summer, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The news outlet reported that the restaurants span a variety of types of food, from upscale seafood eateries to expanding pizzerias from established owners.

Bloomberg reported that the following eateries are set to open up this summer or have recently begun serving guests:

Roberta's, a pizzeria in Montauk

O by Kissaki, a Japanese restaurant located at 47 Montauk Highway in East Hampton

Lobster Roll, located at 32 Montauk Highway in Southampton, and an off-shoot of the iconic Amagansett location.

The Living Room at the Maidstone, a seafood restaurant in East Hampton

Astro’s Pizza, located in Amagansett

Mavericks Montauk, a surf-and-turf steakhouse located at 51 South Edgemere St. in Montauk

Enchanté, a French eatery located at 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road in Southampton

Léon, a French and Italian-style eatery located at 29 West Neck Road, Shelter Island

Read the full report from Bloomberg here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.