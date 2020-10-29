Have You Tried It? Long Island Eatery's Signature Dish Draws Rave Reviews

The marriage of two classic hand-held foods from two different cultures yielded nearly 150 five-star reviews on Yelp for a Long Island eatery.

"Burgrito's," both the name of the food in question and the restaurant that sells it, has served customers who can't decide between American or Mexican cuisine at their Central Avenue location in Bethpage since 2015.

A burgrito is made with beef patties, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onions and wrapped in a flour tortilla to technically qualify as a burrito.

"The burgrito is like a meat Christmas in your mouth, a tantalizing combination of a burger and burrito that will leave you craving more," said Manhattanite Danny B. on Yelp. "They offer hearty portions, service with a smile and have a clean dining area with ample seating. If you're in the mood for an ingenious food mashup definitely check Burgrito's out and get their signature burgrito!"

Owners Darin and Lawrence Laby, according to Burgrito's website, developed the gut-busting recipe during the winter of 2014. Meat-lover Darin handled the experimentation while vegetarian Lawrence created a vegan version of the dish, the Veg-rito, made with a veggie burger and vegan chipotle sauce.

"You haven't lived until you've had a burgrito," said Melanie H. "If you like burgers and you like burritos you'll like this place."

Also included on the restaurant's menu are a slew of burger options, burger-free burritos, nachos, loaded french fries and wings. A number of salads and vegan burritos are also available.

Burgrito's is open from noon until 9 p.m. from Tuesday until Thursday, from 11:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Eaters can order in-store or online.

