Flocking Delicious: New Restaurant In Smithtown Wows With Flavor Combos

Who doesn’t love a classic with a twist?

At Chikn-Fixn, located in Smithtown at 60 Terry Road, you can enjoy a chicken finger as you’ve never seen chicken fingers before.

The restaurant, which opened its doors in early January 2023, has already garnered great reviews on social media. With its extensive menu and unique options, it’s not hard to see why.

Chikn-Fixn offers an extensive selection of breading options for their “Chikn-Fingrs,” including Doritos, Captain Crunch, Takis, and Goldfish crackers.

If you’re looking for something a little heartier, the chicken joint also offers “Over-Stuffed Burritos,” one of the most popular being a burrito filled to the brim with Dorito-covered chicken, French fries, cheese, ranch, and Doritos chips. Smaller bites include fried Oreos, fried pickles, and homemade jalapeno poppers.

“If I was able to give more stars, I absolutely would. 5 stars simply isn't enough!” wrote Meri L. of Long Island on Chikn-Fixn’s Yelp page. “Both my boyfriend and I have already planned what we are getting on our next visit.”

The restaurant was visited so much during the first month that it closed its doors to the public for Super Bowl Sunday so that it could fulfill the number of catering orders received.

Herb D. from Smithtown wrote that Chikn-Fixn has found a way to stand out from a sea of chicken-related restaurants, what he refers to as the “Chicken Wars.”

“My kids were in heaven because while this was essentially a reconnaissance mission, they were excited to see all the future possibilities of ingredients that can be mixed into the chicken breading,” he said. “They are already talking about what flavors they want try next.”

Chikn-Fixn is open daily, except for Tuesdays (“Go eat tacos,” the website states). For more information, click here.

