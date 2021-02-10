Each Slice Is A Meal At This Long Island Pizzeria, Customers Say

A Long Island eatery in business eight years is now well-known for authentic food and truly NY-style pizza.

Gregorio’s Pizzeria & Trattoria in Massapequa, owned by Gregory Cellucci, who is also the restaurant’s “pie designer,” has worked around food his whole life.

And Cellucci, who grew up in Massapequa, says not all pizzas are created equal.

“The art of the pizza pie is an Italian tradition,” Cellucci said on his website.

Gregorio’s opened in 2013 and offers dine-in, take-out, as well as catering. The restaurant recently started a Monday pasta special and is selling heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day.

Among the menu standouts are the chicken Parm hero, pinwheels, Sicilian pizza, spinach and artichoke pizza, garlic knot pizza, and the shrimp Parm hero.

Yelpers were fond of Gregorio’s friendly service and extremely flavorful meals. The debate over whether Gregorio’s grandma-style or Sicilian-style pizza is better may never be settled.

Kelley C. of Long Beach said her first visit to Gregorio’s was in December 2020, and she’s been back since.

“We ordered one garlic knot spinach pizza and an Italian sub," she wrote. "The order was ready within 30 minutes. The pizza itself is huge! It took us days to actually finish the pizza, each slice was a meal. I would suggest perhaps asking for a side of marinara or something to add some more acidity. Nothing like having a main meal and an appetizer all in one.”

Gregorio's is located at 4656 Merrick Road, Massapequa, and is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Contact the pizzeria at (516) 799-7900 or gregoriospizzeria.com.

