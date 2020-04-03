Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Breaking News: Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By SUV At Busy Suffolk Intersection
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Suffolk Officials, Police Deliver Food, Thank Workers At Testing Center

Kathy Reakes
A group of local law enforcement and government leaders deliver food and goodies to workers at a COVID-19 testing site. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Some of the goodies being dropped off. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart drops off coffee. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Suffolk County leaders showed their appreciation for those fighting the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by delivering food during a recent "Feed Our Heroes" event.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart joined officers from Suffolk County Police Department fraternal organizations and other law enforcement agencies on Sunday, March 29, to deliver plenty of goodies to medical and military personnel and others working at the COVID-19 testing site in Stony Brook.

Those helping included members of the department's Asian Jade Society and Sixth Precinct Cops Who Care joined the NYPD Indian Officers’ Society and American Malayalee Law Enforcement to provide lunch, coffee, and goodie bags.

"We cannot thank our first responders, healthcare workers, and countless others on the front lines enough for putting their health and safety at risk to protect us," Bellone said. "No matter how big or small the gesture, it is incredible to see our communities step up and do what they can to support our heroes."

Food for the event was donated by Dunkin’ Donuts, in Stony Brook, Pasha Kebob and Grill, in Lindenhurst, and Capellini Trattoria Pizzeria, in Selden.

"The Feed Our Heroes event was an opportunity for us to express gratitude to the people who are working hard at the state’s testing sites,” Hart said. “I thank the off-duty officers who participated in the event and the businesses that donated food to ensure workers had a well-deserved meal.”

