Brand-New Suffolk County Restaurant Blends American, French Cuisine

A brand-new Long Island restaurant is offering a menu that blends American and French cuisine.

Réserve Restaurant held its official grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19.

Located at 326 West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington, the restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, including brie and fig pizza, New York strip steak, and chaleureux gnocchi, which is made with lobster.

Find the full menu here.

The eatery also offers brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving meals such as avocado toast, quiche lorraine, and eggs benedict made with smoked salmon.

Online reviewers have praised the restaurant's service and fresh dishes.

"Dined at Reserve tonight for the opening night and this place went beyond all expectations," Brianne B., of Long Beach, said in a Yelp review. "The food was so fresh, delish and the presentation was beautiful. Compliments to the chef."

"Had steak dinners here and the cuts were amazing," Gabriel T., of Brooklyn, said in a Yelp review. "Great music and friendly staff. We wanted to try a new place and definitely were not disappointed. Glad we found this gem."

The eatery is open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.