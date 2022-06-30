Bird With Fishing Lure Stuck In Beak Rescued In Babylon

Authorities rescued an injured gosling that was found with a fishing lure stuck in its beak on Long Island.

Environmental Conservation Police Officer Dickson received a report about the injured bird in Argyle Lake in Babylon on Thursday, June 16, according to The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Dickson found the gosling swimming near the shore by a bridge and contacted Wildlife Rehabilitator Bobby Horvath to help with the rescue.

Dickson and Horvath caught the gosling, clipped the hook, and released the animal back into the lake, the DEC reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.