Average Gas Prices In NY Top $4 Per Gallon After Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

With the Ukraine-Russia conflict escalating, New York has now seen its gas prices spike above $4 per gallon as it approaches a dubious milestone.

In New York, on Friday, March 4, the average price of gas per gallon rose to $4.053, nearly 20 cents more than the national average of $3.837.

The national average went up 11 cents per gallon in the past 24 hours and is 26 cents higher than a week ago.

In New York, the day-to-day average rose slightly and is up from $3.78 a week ago and $3.57 a month ago. Costs are up more than a dollar from a year ago, when the average gallon cost motorists $2.80.

“Oil prices have a direct impact on gas prices, and they are at the highest level seen in more than a decade,” AAA said in a statement on Friday.

The highest average gas price reported in the US was $4.11 per gallon in July 2008, a mark some experts have predicted the country could hit before April.

In downstate New York, these are the average prices per gallon at the pump, by county:

Suffolk: $4.04;

Nassau: $3.99;

Westchester: $4.13;

Rockland: $4.11;

Putnam: $4.10;

Orange: $4.00;

Dutchess: $4.09;

Ulster: $4.03;

Sullivan: $4.00.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the US and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “Like the US stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility.

“It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

