Life-Savers: 'Heroic' Islip Teacher Aides Honored For Helping Choking Students

During a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Connetquot Central School District honored the three staff members – Lori Stellwagen, Amy Loretta, and Samantha Gallo — for saving the lives of two students who were choking.

The first incident happened on Friday, Sept. 22 at Edward J. Bosti Elementary.

During lunch time, a kindergarten student choked on a chicken nugget that he had brought from home.

Luckily, his one-on-one aide, Stellwagen, sprung into action alongside Loretta, a general education aide.

Together, they were able to dislodge the nugget using abdominal thrusts on the child.

Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, a fifth-grade student at Sycamore Avenue Elementary School began to choke on her lunch.

Gallo, a teacher’s aide, noticed the student using the universal sign for choking and jumped in, performing the Heimlich on the student and driving out the piece of food.

Both the school district and Board of Education honored the staff members with certificates at its

recent meeting, saying in a statement that they are “extremely proud of the selfless acts performed by all three aides and thank them for ensuring the safety of each student.”

