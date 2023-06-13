Life In Prison Possibility For Dealer Who Sold Heroin, Cocaine To Suffolk County Cop

Johnnie Funderburke, age 38, of Bellport, was found guilty on over a dozen drug and weapons charges by a Suffolk County jury on Monday, June 12.

According to prosecutors, Funderburke sold heroin to an undercover detective from the Suffolk County Police Department in June 2021.

He later sold heroin and cocaine to the same undercover detective on two other occasions.

In July 2021, police executed a search warrant at his Bellport home, where they uncovered fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and amphetamine, prosecutors said.

Investigators also found two digital scales, a loaded 9mm handgun, and cash.

In court Monday, jurors found Funderburke guilty on the following counts:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 12 and could be given life in prison.

“This defendant attempted to push deadly drugs into our Suffolk County communities,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“The possibility of the defendant receiving a life sentence should send a clear message that if you sell drugs in Suffolk County, you will be held accountable, and the penalties will be severe.”

Funderburke has prior felony convictions for attempted robbery and weapons charges from 2007 and 2011.

