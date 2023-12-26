LIE Christmas Crash: Mastic Beach Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child Onboard In Yaphank

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25 on the eastbound side near Exit 66 in Yaphank when a 2019 Toyota Sienna crashed into the center median, Suffolk County Police said.

It was determined that the driver of the Toyota, Daniel Kissoon, age 34, of Mastic Beach, was intoxicated, Suffolk County Police said.

Kissoon’s 5-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle, according to police.

The child was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation. Kissoon was not injured.

Kissoon was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law),

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight at the SCPD Sixth Precinct and scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

