LI Expressway Double-Fatal Crash: Drivers ID'd As Victims In Wrong-Way Holtsville Incident

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, July 20 in Holtsville.

A 61-year-old man was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on the westbound Long Island Expressway between Exits 62 and 63 when he crashed the vehicle head-on into a 2005 Acura, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Silverado, Thomas Raimondo, age 61, of Holbrook, and the driver of the Acura, Jose Ferreira, age 32, of West Babylon, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.