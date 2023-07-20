Mostly Cloudy 75°

LI Expressway Double-Fatal Crash: Drivers ID'd As Victims In Wrong-Way Holtsville Incident

A wrong-way driver and another motorist have been identified as victims in a horrific head-on crash that caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway overnight.

Long Island Expressway in Holtsville (outlined in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, July 20 in Holtsville.

A 61-year-old man was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on the westbound Long Island Expressway between Exits 62 and 63 when he crashed the vehicle head-on into a 2005 Acura, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Silverado, Thomas Raimondo, age 61, of Holbrook, and the driver of the Acura, Jose Ferreira, age 32, of West Babylon, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. 

There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

