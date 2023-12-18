'Let This Be Warning': Father From Lindenhurst Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Young Daughters

The 42-year-old Lindenhurst man, who prosecutors are not naming to protect the victims’ identities, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Dec. 18.

It came months after a jury found him guilty of multiple sex crimes in September 2023.

According to prosecutors, the man went into his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom and sexually abused the child in early 2016. Afterward, he told her to clean herself up and watched as she showered.

The girl remained silent about the abuse until 2021, when she told her mother what had happened.

Not long after, the couple’s older daughter revealed that her father had raped her when she was 12 years old, prosecutors said.

The older girl told police that her father had awakened her by committing sex acts against her and then, once she was awake, proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her, causing significant pain.

When the child reacted to the pain, the man reportedly told her that she had wet the bed and she needed to clean herself.

The girls’ mother reported the abuse to Suffolk County Police, who arrested the defendant.

According to prosecutors, the man later sent a letter to the victims’ mother apologizing for what he had done.

On Friday, Sept. 8, a Suffolk County jury found the man guilty of the following charges:

First-degree rape (felony)

Criminal sex act (felony)

Two counts of sexual abuse (felony)

Criminal contempt (misdemeanor)

In addition to his prison sentence, the man must also complete 20 years of parole and register as a sex offender.

“The abuse that these two girls suffered at the hands of their father is reprehensible,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“Let this prison sentence for rape and sexual abuse be a warning to anyone that if they seek to harm children in Suffolk County, they will end up behind bars.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.