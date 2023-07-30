Lake Ronkonkoma Man Accused Of Dragging Victim With Stolen Vehicle, Assaulting Police Officer

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, July 29 in Ronkonkoma.

A 45-year-old man was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox on School Street when the suspect jumped onto the hood of the vehicle, according to Suffolk County Police.

During a verbal altercation between the two men during which the suspect exited the Chevrolet, the suspect jumped into the driver-side door and drove away.

The owner of the vehicle held onto the driver’s side door and was dragged for more than one block before being thrown off the vehicle.

Following an investigation, Fourth Precinct officers located the vehicle at the home of the suspect identified as William Gilmartin, age 31, of Lake Ronkonkoma.

Gilmartin was observed attempting to leave the scene in a black 2005 Nissan Altima that became disabled, according to police.

While officers were attempting to place Gilmartin under arrest, Gilmartin punched a Suffolk County PD Fourth Precinct sergeant in the face and fled on foot.

Gilmartin entered a marked police patrol vehicle in an attempt to steal the police car when another officer opened the door and deployed a Taser, taking him into custody.

The owner of the Chevrolet and the sergeant were both transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gilmartin was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being transported to the Fourth Precinct.

Gilmartin was charged with :

Robbery,

Grand larceny,

Attempted grand larceny,

Reckless endangerment,

Assault on a police officer,

Two counts of resisting arrest.

He was held overnight at the SCPD Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, July 30.

