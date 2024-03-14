Know This Jeep? Police Asking For Help Identifying Driver In Hauppauge Crash

The incident took place in Hauppauge on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Starbucks on Route 111.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police, the driver struck a parked vehicle in front of Starbucks, with his red Jeep and fled the scene.

There was no one inside the parked vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.