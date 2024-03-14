Fair 36°

SHARE

Know This Jeep? Police Asking For Help Identifying Driver In Hauppauge Crash

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a motorist who allegedly struck a vehicle and left the scene.

Know this Jeep? Police want to know.&nbsp;

Know this Jeep? Police want to know. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Hauppauge on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Starbucks on Route 111.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police, the driver struck a parked vehicle in front of Starbucks, with his red Jeep and fled the scene.

There was no one inside the parked vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE