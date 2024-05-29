Know Them? Wine Thieves Steal 3 Bottles Worth $1.5K From Medford Store

The incident occurred in Medford at the Pope Wine & Liquore in Medford on Tuesday, April 9.

The wine was valued at approximately $1,550, police said.

They fled in a gray 2011 Nissan Versa with New Jersey license plates, A12 SXR.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

