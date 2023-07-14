Overcast 78°

SHARE

Know Them? Vandals Shatter Windows, Damage Property At Dowling College Building

The site of a former Long Island college notorious for being targeted by vandals has once again been damaged.

Suffolk County Police are seeking tips after a group of people broke into the former Dowling College building in Oakdale and damaged property on Thursday, July 6.
Suffolk County Police are seeking tips after a group of people broke into the former Dowling College building in Oakdale and damaged property on Thursday, July 6. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Suffolk County Police said a group broke into the Dowling College building in Oakdale, located on Idle Hour Boulevard, sometime between 10:30 p.m. and midnight on Thursday, July 6.

Once inside, they broke several windows and vandalized property.

Police released surveillance photos showing at least five suspects, three of whom were shirtless. Two had their faces covered.

The break-in came weeks after three 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old were arrested for allegedly causing similar damage at the site.

Anyone with information on the latest break-in is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

The organization is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE