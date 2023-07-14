Know Them? Vandals Shatter Windows, Damage Property At Dowling College Building

Suffolk County Police said a group broke into the Dowling College building in Oakdale, located on Idle Hour Boulevard, sometime between 10:30 p.m. and midnight on Thursday, July 6.

Once inside, they broke several windows and vandalized property.

Police released surveillance photos showing at least five suspects, three of whom were shirtless. Two had their faces covered.

The break-in came weeks after three 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old were arrested for allegedly causing similar damage at the site.

Anyone with information on the latest break-in is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

The organization is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

