Know Them? Men Wanted For Smithtown Liquor Store Heist

The incident took place in Smithtown on Thursday, Oct. 5 around 11:15 p.m. at the Wine Guy Liquor Store located at 220 West Main St.

According to Suffolk County Police, the men used a Sawzall to cut the store's lock. They fled in a Silver GMC Acadia Denali.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

