Know Them? Group Steals $3K Worth Of Sunglasses From Riverhead Business, Police Say

Police are working to identify four people accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Long Island business.

Suffolk County Police are trying to identify four people accused of stealing $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Sunglass Hut in Riverhead on Friday, June 30. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The theft occurred Friday, June 30, at the Sunglass Hat in Riverhead, located in the Riverhead Tanger Outlets.

Suffolk County Police said three women and a man entered the store at around 2:40 p.m. and made off with approximately $3,000 worth of products.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

The organization is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

