Know Them? Group Steals $3K Worth Of Sunglasses From Riverhead Business, Police Say

The theft occurred Friday, June 30, at the Sunglass Hat in Riverhead, located in the Riverhead Tanger Outlets.

Suffolk County Police said three women and a man entered the store at around 2:40 p.m. and made off with approximately $3,000 worth of products.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

The organization is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

