Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Power Tools From Medford Lowe's, Police Say

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man and a woman who allegedly stole power tools from a Lowe's store.

Know Them? Suffolk County Police want to know.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The incident occurred in Medford on Monday, July 15, at the store located at 2796 Route 112.

According to Suffolk County Police, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

