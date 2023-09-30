Know Them? Duo Steals Shopper's Credit Cards At Commack Costco, Police Say

Suffolk County Police are working to identify two suspects accused of stealing a shopper’s credit cards from a Long Island Costco.

The theft occurred Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Costco in Commack, located on Garet Place.

Police said the victim’s credit cards were stolen from her purse, which was sitting in a shopping cart.

The suspects allegedly used one of the cards at a Walmart on Crooked Hill Road, attempting to charge over $2,300 worth of merchandise.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

