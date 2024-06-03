Know Him? Police Ask For Public's Help Locating Wanted Southampton Suspect

New York State Police on Long Island are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the images above.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, troopers from the Riverside barracks responded to Shinnecock Hardware located in the town of Southampton for reports of a fraudulent purchase.

An unknown individual, described as a heavy-set Black man about 6-foot-2, entered the store and fraudulently purchased items totaling around $475.

Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to contact state police at 631-756-3300. All callers will remain anonymous.

