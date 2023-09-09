Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Credit Cards In Farmingdale, Police Say

The incident took place in Farmingdale in September from a vehicle parked in front of Restaurant Depot at 1996 Broadhollow Road.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man stole several credit cards and then fled the area in a newer model blue Honda HRV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

