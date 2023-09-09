Overcast 77°

SHARE

Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Credit Cards In Farmingdale, Police Say

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole credit cards from a vehicle.

Know him? Man wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards in Farmingdale.
Know him? Man wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Farmingdale in September from a vehicle parked in front of Restaurant Depot at 1996 Broadhollow Road.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man stole several credit cards and then fled the area in a newer model blue Honda HRV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE