Know Him? Man Wanted In Huntington Station Fatal Hit-Run

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me

The crash occurred in Huntington Station on Sunday, May 5, killing Amilar Velasquez, who was walking northbound on the shoulder of West Hills Road.

According to the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit, detectives want to speak to the man pictured, who was seen at a nearby establishment before the crash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

