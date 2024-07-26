The incident occurred at the CVS store in Deer Park around 5:18 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

According to Suffolk County Police, the man used his phone to record underneath a woman's dress and then fled in a black Dodge Durango.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

