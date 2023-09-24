Light Rain 63°

Know Him? Man Used Stolen Credit Cards In Islandia, Central Islip, Police Say

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at different stores.

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives said the man used the card in Islandia and Central Islip.

The purchases were made in September at the Walmart in Islandia and Target in Central Islip in excess of $1,000 police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

