Know Him? Man Used Stolen Credit Cards In Islandia, Central Islip, Police Say

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives said the man used the card in Islandia and Central Islip.

The purchases were made in September at the Walmart in Islandia and Target in Central Islip in excess of $1,000 police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

