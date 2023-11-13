Overcast 45°

Know Him? Man Makes Off With Package Containing iPhone From Setauket Porch

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a package off a porch containing a new iPhone.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Suffolk County around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 in Setauket on Veno Lane.

The man fled in a black SUV, police said. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

