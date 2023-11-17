Fair 56°

Know Him? Man Attempts To Steal From Huntington Station Store, Police Say

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly threatened a store employee and attempted to steal clothing.

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly attempted to steal clothes and threatened a store employee. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred on Monday, Nov. 13, in Huntington Station at the Saks Fifth Avenue store on Walt Whitman Road.

Police said the man attempted to steal the clothing and was stopped by a store employee whom he threatened with a knife.

The man then dropped the clothing and fled in a black Nissan Sentra, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls and emails will be kept confidential.

