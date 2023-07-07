Fair 83°

Know Him? Man Attacks Wendy's Employee In St. James

Police on Long Island are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly struck an employee at a fast food restaurant last month.

Know him? Police are attempting to identify the man who allegedly attacked a Wendy's employee. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The incident took place in Suffolk County at the Wendy's in St. James at 570 Middle County Road on Friday, June 30.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man threw a tray of food, went behind the counter, and punched a male employee of Wendy’s.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

