Know Him? Man Attacks Wendy's Employee In St. James

The incident took place in Suffolk County at the Wendy's in St. James at 570 Middle County Road on Friday, June 30.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man threw a tray of food, went behind the counter, and punched a male employee of Wendy’s.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.