Know Him? Chicken-Toting Delivery Driver Attacks Employee At Lake Grove Condos, Police Say

Police are asking for help in tracking down a delivery driver accused of assaulting an employee at a gated community on Long Island.

Police are working to locate this man, accused of assaulting an employee at the Encore at Lake Grove condos on Thursday, July 13. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The incident happened Thursday, July 13, at Lake Grove’s Encore at Lake Grove condos, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said the delivery driver got out of his car and struck the victim in their face. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the alleged attack.

Police released a photo showing the suspect carrying a bag of food from Popeyes Chicken.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

The organization is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

