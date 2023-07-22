Know Him? Chicken-Toting Delivery Driver Attacks Employee At Lake Grove Condos, Police Say

The incident happened Thursday, July 13, at Lake Grove’s Encore at Lake Grove condos, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said the delivery driver got out of his car and struck the victim in their face. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the alleged attack.

Police released a photo showing the suspect carrying a bag of food from Popeyes Chicken.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

The organization is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

