Know Him? Burglar Nabs $5K From Pair Of Lindenhurst Businesses; Reward Offered For Info

Police are asking for help in identifying a commercial burglary suspect who helped himself to thousands of dollars from a pair of Long Island businesses.

Police are working to identify a burglar who stole thousands of dollars from two Lindenhurst businesses in May 2024.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Suffolk County Police said the break-ins occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, in Lindenhurst, at two businesses on Wellwood Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, clad in all black clothing and a black face mask, forcibly entering Paris 1 Nail Salon through a rear door. 

He stole nearly $1,000 in cash before hitting the neighboring business, Vicky’s Casa del Sabor, where he grabbed another $4,000 from the register.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading northbound on Union Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

