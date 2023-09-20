Know Him? Beer Bandit Nabs 15 Cases Of Corona From Deer Park Convenience Store, Police Say

The theft happened at around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in Deer Park, at the Sunoco station on Deer Park Avenue.

Suffolk County Police said a man forced his way into the store before stealing 15 cases of Corona beer. He then fled in a four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as light skinned, wearing a dark hooded jacket with reflective stripes on the wrist and near the waistline.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.