Know Him? Beer Bandit Nabs 15 Cases Of Corona From Deer Park Convenience Store, Police Say

If you recognize this beer bandit, police want to hear from you.

Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing over a dozen cases of beer from a Deer Park Sunoco on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The theft happened at around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in Deer Park, at the Sunoco station on Deer Park Avenue.

Suffolk County Police said a man forced his way into the store before stealing 15 cases of Corona beer. He then fled in a four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as light skinned, wearing a dark hooded jacket with reflective stripes on the wrist and near the waistline.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

