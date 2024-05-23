The incident occurred in South Setauket on Saturday, March 9.

According to Suffolk County Police, the woman used a credit card, which had been reported stolen by a Smithtown woman, to purchase a laptop valued at $1,954 from Best Buy, located at 261 Pond Path, on March 9.

The woman fled the store in a gray minivan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.