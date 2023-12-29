Overcast 45°

Know Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing From Port Jefferson Station Store, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a Long Island store.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Sunoco, at 240 Terryville Road in Port Jefferson Station.

She drove away from the store in an SUV, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

