Know her? Woman wanted for damaging vase at Mount Sinai home. 

The incident occurred in Mount Sinai on Tuesday, May 21 on Mount Sinai-Coram Road.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police, the woman attempted to remove a large vase from the yard of a home.

The vase broke as the woman dragged it, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

