Know her? Woman wanted for damaging vase at Mount Sinai home. 

Know Her? Woman Wanted For Damaging Vase In Mount Sinai

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly damaged a large vase in the yard of a home.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The incident occurred in Mount Sinai on Tuesday, May 21 on Mount Sinai-Coram Road.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police, the woman attempted to remove a large vase from the yard of a home.

The vase broke as the woman dragged it, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

