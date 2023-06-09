Know Her? Woman Used Fake $100 Bills At Huntington Station Saks, Police Say

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 10 at the Huntington Station Saks located in the Walt Whitman Shops.

Suffolk County Police detectives said the woman purchased more than $4,000 in goods from the store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

