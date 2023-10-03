Fair 73°

Don't Be Koi: Reward Offered After Fish Statues Stolen From Dix Hills Business

Police have a fishy situation on their hands following a theft at a Long Island business.

Police are investigating after two statues were stolen from Koi Market Aquatic Nursery and Bonsai in Dix Hills on Monday, Sept. 25.
Michael Mashburn
Two koi fish statues were stolen from the Koi Market Aquatic Nursery and Bonsai in Dix Hills, located on Deer Park Avenue.

The theft occurred sometime between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said the statues are valued at around $6,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted on the organization's website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

