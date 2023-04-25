Knock, Then Gunshots: Renewed Call For Tips In Father's Killing At Huntington Station Home

Roquez Villalta-Jimenez, age 32, was shot on Aug. 27, 2022, after answering a knock at the front door of his Huntington Station home, located on East 12th Street, according to Suffolk County Police.
Investigators said he had a brief conversation in Spanish with the person at the door before they fired two shots at around 11:30 p.m. He later died at a hospital.
Shortly before his murder, Villalta-Jimenez, who worked as a security manager at an appliance store chain, had taken his wife and daughters out to celebrate his 8-year-old daughter’s birthday, police said.
The unsolved killing was one of several that Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison highlighted during a press conference held Monday, April 24, in recognition of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
“When violence touches a family, their lives are never the same,” he said. “It is important to the loved ones that somebody is held accountable.”
Harrison announced that Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in hopes of encouraging those with information to come forward.
“My nieces lost their father. They were literally his world,” Sandra Huffman, Villalta-Jimenez’ sister, told reporters. “Please, if you know something please say something.”
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-200-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
