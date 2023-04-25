Knock, Then Gunshots: Renewed Call For Tips In Father's Killing At Huntington Station Home

Roquez Villalta-Jimenez, age 32, was shot on Aug. 27, 2022, after answering a knock at the front door of his Huntington Station home, located on East 12th Street, according to Suffolk County Police.

Video of the Suffolk County Police Department press conference can be viewed here.

Investigators said he had a brief conversation in Spanish with the person at the door before they fired two shots at around 11:30 p.m. He later died at a hospital.

Shortly before his murder, Villalta-Jimenez, who worked as a security manager at an appliance store chain, had taken his wife and daughters out to celebrate his 8-year-old daughter’s birthday, police said.

The unsolved killing was one of several that Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison highlighted during a press conference held Monday, April 24, in recognition of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

“When violence touches a family, their lives are never the same,” he said. “It is important to the loved ones that somebody is held accountable.”

Harrison announced that Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in hopes of encouraging those with information to come forward.

“My nieces lost their father. They were literally his world,” Sandra Huffman, Villalta-Jimenez’ sister, told reporters. “Please, if you know something please say something.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-200-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

