Just Salad – the chain of fast-casual restaurants focusing on, you guessed it: salads – will hold a grand opening ceremony for its fifth Long Island location at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, in Hauppauge.

The new store, located at 410 Motor Parkway Suite 130, will have several promotions to mark the occasion, including discounted $5 meal deals from Thursday to Saturday, June 15.

Founded in New York City in 2006, Just Salad offers over 15 varieties of salads, wraps, warm bowls, soups, and smoothies.

Among customers favorites are the Iconic Salads, crispy chicken poblano, Thai chicken crunch, and Tokyo supergreens.

The company operates 80 restaurants across seven states. The Hauppauge store marks its third location in Suffolk County.

Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.