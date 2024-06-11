JetBlue Launching Nonstop Service From MacArthur Airport To These Destinations

JetBlue is set to launch nonstop service from Long Island MacArthur Airport to three destinations in the Sunshine State beginning this fall.

The airline announced Tuesday, June 11, that it will offer daily flights to Orlando, and four flights per week to West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale starting in October.

Flights to Orlando and West Palm Beach begin on Oct. 24, with trips to Fort Lauderdale starting the following day. Tickets went on sale Tuesday on JetBlue’s website.

The airline said its expansion onto Long Island will bolster its presence in the New York Metro area.

"Long Island is an integral part of the New York Metro area, and we are excited to bring our award-winning service to customers in this community," said Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships.

"The addition of Long Island MacArthur Airport to our network will offer more options and greater convenience for customers, and we are proud to provide new opportunities for more Long Islanders to experience our unique combination of low fares and great service."

To celebrate the expanded service, JetBlue is offering special $49 one-way fares on flights to the Florida destinations. Find out more on the JetBlue website.

