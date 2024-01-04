Jailhouse Attack: Attempted Murder Defendant Injures Officer At Suffolk County Jail, Police Say

The incident happened Friday, Dec. 29, at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank.

Sheriff’s officials said Steven Reid unleashed an unprovoked, premeditated attack on the officer, spraining the officer’s wrist and leaving them with a cut lip and swollen nose.

The officer has been on leave with health complications since the alleged attack.

Reid, age 27, of Calverton, is expected to be charged with felony assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, he has been locked up at the facility six times.

He is currently jailed on attempted murder charges after allegedly opening fire at a candlelight vigil in Bellport, injuring two people.

