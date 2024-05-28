A Few Clouds 77°

Jackpot! Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At St. James Business

They rolled the dice and hit a jackpot.

An incredibly lucky player snagged a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million at a St. James business.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/kenziem
Michael Mashburn
An incredibly lucky player snagged a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million at a Long Island business, New York Lottery announced.

The second prize-winning ticket was purchased in St. James, at the Liquorium store located at 430-04 North Country Road, for the drawing held on Monday, May 27.

Monday’s winning numbers were 9-30-39-49-59 and the Powerball is 21.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

