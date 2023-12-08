Jose Galeano, of Lindenhurst, claimed a $5 million top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Cash Royale scratch-off game.

He opted to receive a single lump-sum payment of $2,235,939 after paying taxes, according to lottery officials.

Galeano purchased the incredibly lucky ticket in Amityville, at the Stop & Shop located on Merrick Road.

Scratch-off games have proven to be quite lucrative for New York, generating more than $4.4 billion in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023.

Of that, school districts in Suffolk County received more than $359.4 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

