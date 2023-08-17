It's a Girl! Officers Help Deliver Baby At Amityville Home

Emergency crews were called at around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, for a woman in labor at an Amityville home, located on Greybarn Lane.

First on the scene were Suffolk County Police officers Michael Stroehlein and Diego Montero. They found the 33-year-old woman in labor in a bathroom, according to police.

The pair helped the woman deliver a baby girl and then used a shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord until EMTs arrived.

Mom and baby Callie were taken to Good Samaritan Universal Hospital in West Islip in good condition, police said.

No word on whether Stroehlein and Montero plan to trade in their badges for stethoscopes.

