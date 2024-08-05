Injured Man Found Unconscious On Moriches Roadway

Someone called 911 reporting an unresponsive man in Moriches, on Montauk Highway near Louis Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

The man, identified as 30-year-old John Ballard, of Mastic, was unconscious and was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with serious injuries, Suffolk County Police said.

Police did not speculate on how long Ballard was there or how he was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police detectives at 631-852-6555.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.